Another Arsenal injury blow! Ben White subbed within 30 minutes of Wolves clash after aggravating hamstring problem

The former Leeds United loanee was praised by Arteta earlier this month following Arsenal's 2-0 win over Brentford. White, who has played second fiddle to Jurrien Timber at right-back for much of the campaign, was named man of the match in that game. That led Arteta to praise his defender.

"Personally, I’m very, very happy for him as a human being," said the ex-Everton player. "I think the rest of the team is the same because he’s [White] a player who has always played for us, and sadly, because of the right reasons, he wasn’t playing that much because Jurrien [Timber] was excellent, and he was out for a while, and then he needed to earn his place. But his attitude has been so positive, so good. Then when you are ready and you’re given the opportunity, you take it like he did today. So I’m very happy that we have him back in the best version of himself as well, and we’re going to need him because he’s a tremendous player. The first thing as a defender is he defends, and defends with that purpose and with that determination and efficiency. He’s done that today. Then if he can add the value that he can add with the ball through his passing, through his movement and through the deliveries that he can put in with the quality that he has, so be it, and today I think he’s done both very well."