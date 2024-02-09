Another Argentine alongside Lionel Messi? Inter Miami target $8m transfer for Federico Redondo – son of former Real Madrid & AC Milan star FernandoChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerTransfersInter Miami CFArgentinos JuniorsInter Miami are reportedly looking to bring another Argentine in alongside Lionel Messi, with Federico Redondo lined up for an $8m (£6m) transfer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHerons have lost Farias to injuryNeed to free up space in salary capPromising midfielder in their sights