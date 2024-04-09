'I was the annoying older person' - Eric Dier admits to holding 'a lot of regrets' over Dele Alli relationship at Tottenham after Everton midfielder's moving interview with Gary Neville Dele AlliPremier LeagueEric DierTottenhamEvertonEngland

Eric Dier admits to "a lot of regrets" over his relationship with former Spurs star Dele Alli, having acted like "the annoying older person" at times.