VIDEO: Anne Hathaway is a Gooner! Hollywood superstar delivers cringeworthy rendition of Arsenal anthem 'North London Forever' after thumping Champions League win over Real Madrid
Arsenal fan and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway delivered a cringeworthy rendition of the club anthem after thumping win over Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hathaway sings 'North London Forever'
- Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 on Tuesday
- Gunners next face Brentford this weekend