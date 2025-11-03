'Actual animal' Moises Caicedo is 'best defensive midfielder in the world' says Chelsea team-mate after leading battling Blues past Tottenham

Speaking about Caicedo's influence on the match, goalkeeper Sanchez said: "I don't really need to talk about him but he's an actual animal. He's the best player on the planet in his position. He's one of the best in the world, who is better than him in that position? He's a beast. Every 50-50, every challenge he wins and is so composed on the ball.

"I haven't seen him change much. As a player and as a character, he's always been the same, hard work, effort, quiet but a very good guy. Obviously, he's filled out with his body a bit more with age and with experience, he's just got better and better on the pitch. His confidence has also gone higher and higher. He's a boss at winning the midfield."

Speaking on his own performance, Sanchez added: "I enjoyed myself. When you play for one of the best teams in the world, a massive club, you're always going to be under pressure when the team or you don't perform. Obviously, being the last line of defence, normally you get the blame for it, even if it's not yours but that's the life I choose, that's what I like and I enjoy it. I've got the confidence of my boys, the manager and the club to keep doing as good as I'm doing.

"The whole entrance into Chelsea for me personally, was difficult. I came in a rush, only had about three days of training on how to start with a new manager, a new team and it was a bit of a struggle. I got used to it then got a massive injury on my knee around Christmas which put me out for the rest of the season."