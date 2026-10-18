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'Only a matter of time!' – Ange-Yoan Bonny makes huge statement in Inter's dramatic win
Bonny caps dramatic Inter turnaround at Dall'Ara
Ange-Yoan Bonny delivered a stellar performance off the bench to help Inter overturn a one-goal deficit and defeat Bologna 3-1. The Nerazzurri fell behind early to Tommaso Pobega's strike before Marcus Thuram levelled the score before half-time with a powerful header.
Introduced in the second half by Cristian Chivu, Bonny brought immediate verticality and energy to the Nerazzurri frontline.
After Carlos Augusto put Inter ahead in the 69th minute, Bonny capped off the victory with a clinical finish in the 83rd minute.
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Forward shines after offside heart-break
Bonny's decisive moment arrived just two minutes after having an initial strike ruled out for offside. Following a slick passing move involving Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Carlos Augusto, the Frenchman turned in Augusto's low cross from close range.
Reflecting on the team's resilience, Bonny highlighted the squad's relentless drive to fight back in tough away venues.
"The team has a great, great spirit and it's not the first time we've turned a game around," Bonny told Inter TV. "We had the right reaction and we're all happy with the win."
Striker emphasizes readiness across packed schedule
With Inter competing every three days across Serie A and Europe, Bonny stressed that every player must be prepared to make a game-changing impact from the bench. "It's clear everyone wants to play, but we have a team with many strong players," Bonny noted.
"We have an important month with a game every three days, and everyone has to be ready to make the difference."
"We're working well during the week and we have to do better in Europe to represent Inter in the best possible way."
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Rising star pushes for starting spot
Assistant coach Aleksandar Kolarov singled out Bonny's attitude and professionalism alongside Carlos Augusto for praise, calling them "true champions who pull the others along."
The young striker's goal scoring form continues to strengthen his case for a regular starting role in Chivu's attack.
Inter will now look to build on Bonny's momentum as they prepare for their upcoming domestic and European fixtures.
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