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Ange Postecoglou reveals the 'Cristiano Ronaldo factor' that tempted him to snub Europe for Al Nassr move
Postecoglou explains Al Nassr move
Postecoglou says the unique opportunity to coach Ronaldo played a crucial role in his move to Al Nassr. The 61-year-old was appointed in July on a two-year contract, replacing new Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus at the helm. Speaking on The Howie Games podcast, the Australian manager admitted the lure of working with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was simply undeniable. Ronaldo is currently heavily motivated by chasing down 1,000 career goals.
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A small part of Ronaldo's story
Throughout his career, Postecoglou has worked with some of football's biggest names. He sees this latest venture in Riyadh as a chance to weave himself into Ronaldo's historic narrative.
"When I reflect on my career, what stands out for me is that I've been unbelievably blessed in being part of other people's journeys," Postecoglou explained. "When I was a player, Ferenc Puskas was my coach, one of the greatest players of all time. And just that association has been unbelievable for me because I'm a small part of that man's story, a little small part, but a small part.
"With the Socceroos, I worked with arguably our greatest ever player in Timmy Cahill, so I'm a small part of his story. Sonny [Son Heung-min], the greatest ever Korean player, I'm a small part of his story.
"So, there's no doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo's here, you kind of go, I can become a small part of his story as well. And not from a selfish point of view, but for my own kind of life's journey, of everything I wanted to do since I was a kid, you get associated with these people on the way. That was part of the attraction. Not that they'll tell my story alongside it, but I can tell that story, and that was a part of it as well."
Shrugging off the Saudi league snobs
The Australian had been out of work since October following a brief 39-day spell at Nottingham Forest. Despite receiving interest from a double-digit number of clubs, he refused to view a move to the Middle East as a step backwards in his career.
"I've never worried about," he admitted. "People say 'it's not in Europe, it's not a higher profile league' but I've always railed against people who are snobbish about certain leagues and everything. I wasn't going to turn around and say that's a backwards step for me. I never see things that way.
"I think, is there an opportunity there? Can I make an impact? Would I be excited about the prospect of doing it? And it ticked those boxes for me because it's a league that's obviously invested a lot of money, there's some top managers here, some top players here. The chance to be a part of that was significant."
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Chasing domestic and continental glory
Postecoglou has already made a huge impact in Riyadh, leading Al Nassr to an unbeaten start in the 2026-27 campaign. His impressive early results earned him the Saudi Pro League's Manager of the Month award for August. The Riyadh-based giants are aiming to successfully defend their Saudi title this season. However, they also have their sights firmly set on continental dominance as the campaign progresses.
Al Nassr will be relying heavily on Ronaldo's relentless drive as they chase a first-ever AFC Champions League crown. Postecoglou will hope his new partnership with the Portuguese icon delivers major silverware.
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