Andy Robertson's next club: Frontrunners emerge to sign Liverpool legend after Anfield exit is confirmed

Tottenham have emerged as the primary contenders to secure the signature of Robertson once his contract at Liverpool expires. The north London club has been laying the groundwork for this move since the winter, having already held talks regarding the 32-year-old during the January transfer window.

While interest remains high from across Europe - with clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus monitoring the situation - Spurs are considered the frontrunners, per The Athletic.

However, any potential deal is reportedly subject to the club maintaining their Premier League status, as they currently sit in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone with seven fixtures remaining.