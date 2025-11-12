'I don't have a Plan B' - Andreas Christensen wants new Barcelona contract but defender has 'no idea' if he'll be offered extension

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Christensen admitted that Barcelona had not yet reached out to him with regards to an extension. When asked if he was bothered by it, he said: "No, not really. I don't think so. I think we're in a good situation, and there's not really anything that can change anything I do in my everyday life. Of course, you want to have it in place and know what's happening. But it's not something that changes our mood during the days, or something we talk about

"Of course we have desires, we all do, but it's not something I think about in my everyday life. I try to do what I can do on the pitch, and hopefully that's enough for me to stay there."

Christensen also admitted that his agent will remain involved over future decisions. "If there is something that needs to be done, he will of course do it. Of course I would like to know what is happening, but I would rather focus on what I can do, and that is to do what I can do.

When asked about whether he knows what Barca will do, he added: "Oh, no, I have no idea. Not yet. I'm just choosing to focus on being part of the team and playing as much as I possibly can. Hopefully that's how it ends up, but I'll have to take it as it comes, right now.

"Not at all. No plan B," he replied when asked he has started thinking about the potential leagues he could join should he leave as a free agent next summer.