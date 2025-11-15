(C)Getty Images
'It's so annoying!' - Andreas Christensen bites back at constant questions around fitness as Barcelona defender insists he's been fit all season
Christensen's injury crisis
Until the 2024-25 season, Christensen was a key member of the Barcelona starting lineup, however, an Achilles tendon injury and muscle issues forced him to remain sidelined for the majority of the last campaign. In the current campaign, the Danish defender has fallen down the pecking order behind Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo under Hansi Flick. He was ruled out for four games due to gastroenteritis but has otherwise been available for the Spanish champions.
Christensen frustrated with fitness queries
Speaking to reporters, the 29-year-old said: "Before last season, there were hardly any questions about my fitness. But since then, there have been many. Now I'm back in competition, without getting injured. In fact, apart from illnesses I've been fit all season. So it's annoying, but I have to accept it. I'll keep my head held high and play, as I always have, except when I've been sick."
He further claimed that he constantly keeps track of whatever is said about him in the media, as the centre-back added: "I think it's more difficult if you're a player and you follow a lot of news. But since I don't use social media and I almost never read the news in Denmark, luckily I don't see them. So for me it's not that difficult. But I imagine it must be incredibly stimulating and at the same time totally exhausting. Luckily, I don't mind staying out of it."
Ex-Chelsea defender wants new Barcelona deal
Speaking to Tipsbladet earlier this month, Christensen admitted that Barcelona had not yet approached him about an extension, as he said: "No, not really. I don't think so. I think we're in a good situation, and there's not really anything that can change anything I do in my everyday life. Of course, you want to have it in place and know what's happening. But it's not something that changes our mood during the days, or something we talk about
"Of course, we have desires, we all do, but it's not something I think about in my everyday life. I try to do what I can do on the pitch, and hopefully that's enough for me to stay there." Christensen also admitted that his agent will remain involved over future decisions. If there is something that needs to be done, he will, of course, do it. Of course, I would like to know what is happening, but I would rather focus on what I can do, and that is to do what I can do."
He added: "Oh, no, I have no idea. Not yet. I'm just choosing to focus on being part of the team and playing as much as I possibly can. Hopefully that's how it ends up, but I'll have to take it as it comes, right now. Not at all. No plan B."
Will Barcelona offer a new deal to Christensen?
As of now, there has been no indication that the Spanish champions would offer Christensen a new contract and with his limited role in the current campaign, it is possible that Barcelona could let him leave for free at the end of the season. Last month, Barca sporting director Deco had told Mundo Deportivo: "We’re taking Andreas step by step. He had a spectacular first year. Then injuries have affected him quite a bit. We’ll see how he does this season and we’ll talk. He’s a great player. We don’t have to renew all the players in October either."
Flick's men will be back in action after the international break on November 22 when they take on Athletic Club in a La Liga fixture at home.
