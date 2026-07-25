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Adhe Makayasa

When Andrea Pirlo will be named new Italy boss as four-year deal agreed

A. Pirlo
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
C. Ancelotti
P. Guardiola

Andrea Pirlo is set to be named the new Italy head coach early next week after agreeing terms on a four-year contract. The former World Cup winner emerged as the primary candidate for the national team job after Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola declined the federation's initial approaches, paving the way for his return to the Azzurri set-up.

  • Pirlo agrees Azzurri deal

    Pirlo has reportedly agreed a four-year contract worth €1.5 million per season to become Italy's new head coach, according to Football Italia. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Sport Italia, and Calciomercatofurther indicate that an official announcement confirming the legendary former midfielder's appointment is expected on Monday or Tuesday. The federation turned to Pirlo after their top two targets, Ancelotti and Guardiola, declined offers to take charge of the Azzurri.

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    Tactician steps up quickly

    Pirlo's hiring moved swiftly thanks to his close relationship with the federation's technical leadership, which features his former AC Milan team-mates. He accepted immediately upon being contacted by newly appointed technical director Paolo Maldini and special advisor Leonardo. Furthermore, his modest wage demands made him a financially ideal choice for the federation, particularly when contrasted with Guardiola's rumoured €20m-per-season salary.

  • Former legends lead rebuild

    Pirlo's appointment marks a new chapter in the Azzurri's managerial overhaul, with technical leadership now resting firmly in Maldini's hands. Before any official announcement can be made, the former Juventus maestro must first terminate his contract by mutual consent with UAE outfit Dubai United FC, where he has been in charge since last summer.

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    Tuesday presentation awaits Pirlo

    The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is scheduled to hold an internal meeting on Tuesday, which could serve as the platform for Pirlo's official unveiling to the public. The FIGC must act swiftly to finalise Pirlo's appointment before their UEFA Nations League campaign kicks off in eight weeks' time. The incoming head coach faces the daunting task of establishing a distinct tactical identity ahead of Euro 2028 qualification and the 2030 World Cup.