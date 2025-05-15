Andre Onana salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Andre Onana's salary at Manchester United

Cameroon international Andre Onana was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time at Ajax and Inter Milan. He played an instrumental role in Inter’s run to the Champions League final in the 2022-23 season, which led to a move to Manchester United in the Premier League in the summer, signing a five-year contract.

However, since his arrival at Old Trafford, Onana has experienced a rather topsy-turvy spell. While the Cameroonian is capable of pulling off important saves, his inconsistent performances and costly mistakes in big games have often hurt United's chances.

Despite this, manager Ruben Amorim continues to place his faith in Onana as the club's number one goalkeeper.

Onana's current contract runs until 2028, and he is well-compensated for his time at the club.

So, how much does the Cameroonian earn at Old Trafford?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross