Is Andre Onana's time up already?! Man Utd transfer interest emerges in €70m-rated Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeIs Andre Onana's time up already?! Man Utd transfer interest emerges in €70m-rated Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex RemiroManchester UnitedAlex RemiroAndre OnanaTransfersReal SociedadPremier LeagueLaLigaManchester United are eyeing a move for Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro after Andre Onana's disastrous debut season at Old Trafford.Man Utd could sell Onana in the summerHave identified Real Sociedad goalkeeper as replacementOnana has conceded 55 league goals thus far