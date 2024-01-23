Andre Onana BENCHED! Cameroon make bold decision to omit Man Utd star from starting XI ahead of must-win AFCON clash with The Gambia

Harry Sherlock
Andre Onana Cameroon 2023-24Getty Images
CameroonAndre OnanaGambia vs CameroonGambiaAfrica Cup of Nations

Cameroon boss Rigobert Song has benched Andre Onana for his side's must-win clash with The Gambia in the African Cup of Nations.

  • Onana not selected
  • Man Utd star seemingly out of favour
  • Fabrice Ondoa plays instead

