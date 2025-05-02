Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie and Juventus in must-win territory, Christian Pulisic and AC Milan seek late heroics

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including crucial matches for Milan and Juventus

It's gearing up to be a big weekend for American abroads, with Christian Pulisic's AC Milan, Weston McKennie's Juventus and U.S. internationals in the English Championship taking center-stage.

In Serie A, Juventus and AC Milan are in must-win territory - both teams must find a way to guarantee European soccer in the 2025-26 season. Juventus - with U.S. internationals McKennie and Tim Weah - hit the road to take on Bologna in a clash of top-five teams, while Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Milan travel to take on Genoa as they search to climb into a top-six spot in Italy.

Pulisic is back to his scoring ways and amid a fine run of form, and is looking to lead the Rossoneri to a big three points. However, an there's an emerging storyline for Weah and Musah - both are slowly falling down the pecking order as the European season comes to a close. Can they make an impact when needed?

Meanwhile, In England, several teams are fighting for a promotion playoff spot in the Championship, with Americans such as Haji Wright and Aidan Morris having much to play for.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.