GOAL reviews key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Austin's start, Pulisic's goal-scoring return for Milan

There was a moment of American-on-American crime during AC Milan's clash with Juventus. Weston McKennie, playing in his new left-back spot, received the ball with Christian Pulisic closing down on him. McKennie flicked the ball over his longtime friend and fired a pass across the field.

You know they'll be laughing about it at some point.

Pulisic, though, got the last laugh. Pulisic and Yunus Musah, that is. In a massive clash of U.S. men's national team stars, Milan emerged victorious over Juventus Friday, largely thanks to their two Americans.

It was Pulisic who scored the first of Milan's goals. Musah directly created the second. As a result, Milan won 2-1 to advance to the Supercoppa Italiana final on Monday. A good day for Pulisic and Musah, a tough one for McKennie, despite his bit of skill.

In England, there was a feel-good moment for a player who has long been outside of the USMNT pool. Brandon Austin, a former youth international, got his long-awaited chance for Tottenham, stepping in for the club at a time of need. Spurs didn't get their win amid their debilitating injury crisis, but Austin certainly kept them in it throughout.

There were plenty of storylines, from the top of the USMNT chain to those not even in the pool. GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.