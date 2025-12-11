American Abroad RondoGOAL
Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad Rondo: Is Christian Pulisic in the best form of his career - and which USMNT star needs a January move?

Pulisic is flying, Pepi keeps scoring, and Balogun is rolling again - while one USMNT midfielder may need a January reset. GOAL dives into Americans Abroad in this week’s Rondo.

Christian Pulisic is once again making Serie A look pretty easy on a weekly basis. Ricardo Pepi is scoring again. Weston McKennie is, once more, proving he can force his way into any lineup despite constant speculation over his future. For all the talk about MLS's influence in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, the backbone of the USMNT is still built on players making their mark abroad - and right now, a lot of them are trending upward.

That matters, because a pretty significant moment just dropped for this group: the World Cup draw. And while the event itself was chaotic, the outcome was anything but. If things break the way they should, the U.S. landed in a remarkably forgiving group - the kind that can set the stage for a real run in 2026.

So before the next camp arrives in four long months, there’s plenty for U.S. fans to feel good about.

GOAL takes a look at the state of Americans Abroad in another edition of...The Rondo.

  • Pulisic MilanGetty Images

    What have you made of Pulisic's recent performances?

    Tom Hindle: Unreal, to be fair. The American is going off right now, and even if he isn't in the starting XI every week due to fitness issues, he has made a pretty compelling case to be the best player in Serie A at the moment. Now it's just a question of staying fit - which hasn't always been easy for him. 

    Ryan Tolmich: Elite level. There's no shying away from it at this point. Right now, there are few better wingers in the world than Pulisic, who continues to prove it regularly with AC Milan. The Italian media has pointed out that Pulisic is, in so many ways, underrated by the general public. They're right. At this moment, there aren't too many wingers in this form, and there certainly aren't many you'd swap for the USMNT star.

  • Torino FC v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Pulisic has under two years left on his Milan contract. Where's next for him?

    TH: Hang tight and see what the club offers you. Pulisic is an immense talent, and probably has one last big European contract left in him. If he believes that Milan can pay him enough and get him in the big games, then there's no need to move. Otherwise, it might have to be somewhere else. Can't quite explain it, but this reeks of Tottenham. If not, welcome to Miami, Christian.

    RT: Probably staying? There's little reason to step away from a good thing, although that thing may not be quite as good if Milan miss out on Europe again. At the moment, though, that doesn't seem likely so with Milan, one of the biggest brands in the world, seemingly ready to contend in Serie A and currently leading the league. In other words: Why leave?

  • FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-PAFOSAFP

    Is McKennie starting to find form at Juventus?

    TH: He's bagged a couple of goals, which is certainly a good thing. But for the 10 millionth time, what is his best position? Manager Luciano Spalletti seems to like him on the right(ish) of a front three, or as a marauding right-wing-back. Not so sure that's his best spot, but Pochettino's policy has been that if you're getting minutes you're in the team. No complaints, for now. 

    RT: Death, taxes, and McKennie figuring it all out. All are certainties, and no matter how much things seem to be stacked against the USMNT midfielder, he always plays his way out of it. He's been very good for Juventus recently, but, as is typical for him, there is always this looming possibility of things changing - especially with his contract up this season. When he is empowered and in control of his own fate, though, McKennie tends to step up.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-OLYMPIAKOS-PSVAFP

    Who has impressed you the most in the last few weeks?

    TH: Folarin Balogun. He's shaken off the red card of a few weeks ago and is in fine form for Monaco. Hitting 20 goals this season seems well within reach, which would do the USMNT just fine. 

    RT: There are contenders, but let's say Ricardo Pepi. When he was starting for PSV last season, he scored. Off the bench this season, he scored. And now, of course, he's starting again and scoring some more. He has three goals in his last three outings and one assist over that span. He also created a goal in PSV's 4-1 trouncing of Liverpool. His injury allowed Balogun to step in and make his USMNT statement, but Pepi is making his own on the club level.

  • Leeds United v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Has Brenden Aaronson done enough to play himself into Poch's plans?

    TH: Meh. Maybe? Being on the fence is so boring here, but Aaronson just doesn't have the quality in the final third to bump anyone else out of the XI. He will be a good squad player. And that is just fine. It's very hard to be a good squad player in the Premier League. That should be kept in mind. 

    RT: He's in the mix, for sure. One thing about Aaronson is that he brings the right type of attitude and culture to a team, so even if there are more dynamic options, you can't undervalue what Aaronson does do. That said, he's also making his mark in Premier League games, which, just a few short years ago, would make him an automatic starter for any USMNT group. Pochettino has said he's looking for the right players to make up the right team, and Aaronson seems to fit that mold.

  • Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Who in Europe needs to consider a move?

    TH: There are two answers here. The first is Yunus Musah (already) for lack of playing time. Get out of Atalanta immediately. The more interesting one is Ricardo Pepi. It is certainly time for him to test himself at a higher level. Does that mean Premier League? Maybe. But he can do better than PSV, at this point. 

    RT: Musah, come on down! The move to Atalanta has been a mess, one that probably has him on the outside looking in right now when it comes to the World Cup. To fix that, he needs to play. That might have to come through a recall to Milan.  But that doesn't matter right now because Musah just needs to be on the field, wherever that may be, as he looks to earn his place with the U.S.

