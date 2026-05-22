Americans Abroad: USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams fight for Champions League places as Aidan Morris gets second crack at Premier League promotion

For most of American soccer, all eyes are on Tuesday. That is when the U.S. Men's National Team's roster will finally be released, officially kick-starting the World Cup buildup. Excitement is high, and nerves are surely building. There is no debating what Tuesday means.

For some of the USMNT's top stars, though, there is no looking ahead to Tuesday. They are not fortunate enough to look past this weekend, one that will have major consequences for multiple players expected to play key roles at the World Cup this summer.

Trophy chases, promotion races and a Champions League push that could leave one major American on the outside next season are all unfolding this weekend. The World Cup is close, but it is not here yet, and this weekend's matches will have a huge impact on what post-World Cup life could look like for some of America's top stars.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.