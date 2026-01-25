Americans Abroad: Patrick Agyemang continues to dominate the Championship as Tim Weah delivers a standout assist

Whether through goals, assists, or the kind of work that doesn’t make the highlights, U.S. Men’s National Team players made their presence felt across the weekend’s matches.

There was no shortage of goal involvement from American stars this weekend, with set pieces playing a major role. Corner kick scraps, spilled rebounds, and even a throw-in assist highlighted just how frequently U.S. players were involved in decisive moments.

That's not to say there wasn't some fantastic soccer played, though. Players like Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie showed their quality without scoring. Tim Weah, meanwhile, provided an incredible assist to help lift Marseille. In short, the weekend was surely eventful.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...