Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic's injury woes, Tim Weah and Juventus' tough night and PSV's USMNT goal explosion

GOAL reviews key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Pulisic's calf injury, more PSV scoring

The holidays are nearly upon us, and this weekend was a reminder for Americans Abroad that sometimes the soccer universse can be just as naughty as nice.

There was plenty of nice to go around in Eindhoven, for example, where PSV's Americans went wild in a big win. Everyone involved there continues to thrive and, as we continue on through the final few weeks of 2024, there's no sign of that coming to an end. PSV are cruising through the Eredivisie, scoring goal after goal with their Americans leading the charge.

As for the naughty, though, look no further than Milan. There was a big scare there as Christian Pulisic limped off early on against Atalanta, bringing back those pesky old concerns about his fitness. Fortunately, it doesn't apper to be too serious, but let it serve as a reminder of the risks that come with being a team's No. 1 superstar.

Games will becoming thick and fast now, which is usually a blessing and a curse. The final weeks of 2024 are upon us, and they promise to be pretty chaotic. GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad this weekend.