Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic leads AC Milan into derby match against rivals Inter while Antonee Robinson and Brenden Aaronson battle for FA Cup

Fierce derbies, cup clashes, emotional rematches - this weekend has it all in games across Europe featuring some of the U.S. men's national team's top stars.

In England, the FA Cup takes centerstage with just 16 teams remaining in the competition. Last year's winners, Crystal Palace, are out, but there are two Americans left in the tournament heading into this weekend's slate of games.

Italian soccer, meanwhile, will have all eyes on one of Serie A's biggest match. Milan will be under the microscope, as will Christian Pulisic, who leads AC Milan into their match against eternal rivals Inter.

And in both France and Spain, there will be clashes featuring Americans on either side. One features two USMNT regulars battling just days after a cup clash. The other will have one American on the field and one on the touchline as two of La Liga's top teams collide.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.