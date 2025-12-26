Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan resume Serie A title pursuit as Yunus Musah eyes renewed role at Atalanta

The end of 2025 has arrived. It has been a turbulent year for members of the U.S. men’s national team, but as the calendar turns, several of them face defining moments. The holidays may be here, but the work is far from finished for players looking to close the year strong and set themselves up for 2026.
In Italy, Christian Pulisic and Milan remain locked in a tightening Serie A title race. Yunus Musah, meanwhile, is searching for a foothold at Atalanta after earning rare minutes. In England, Brenden Aaronson and Leeds are fighting to stay clear of relegation, while Chris Richards’ importance to Crystal Palace is highlighted by his race to return from injury.
GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.