Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan resume Serie A title pursuit as Yunus Musah eyes renewed role at Atalanta

In a Serie A title race, mistakes rarely go unpunished. In recent seasons, that margin has only narrowed, with multiple contenders ready to capitalize on any dropped points - a reality that has shaped every week at the top of the table. In the past five seasons, no team has repeated as champions and there have been three clubs who have won: Inter, Milan, and Napoli.

Pulisic and Milan remain firmly in the Scudetto picture, and this weekend’s matchup presents a different kind of test. Hellas Verona arrive as a relegation-threatened side, the type of opponent title contenders are expected to handle efficiently. For Milan, the task is less about grand statements and more about sustaining pace in a crowded race.

Milan sit second in Serie A, one point behind Inter, with Napoli, Roma, and Juventus all within four points of the summit. After a disappointing draw with Sassuolo and a Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Napoli, pressure is beginning to build. Verona’s visit to San Siro offers a timely chance to stabilize momentum rather than allow the margins to tighten further.

Pulisic will naturally be central to that effort. Milan’s most consistent attacking presence this season, he is the type of player relied upon to steady a side when margins shrink. On paper, it is a favorable matchup - and one that gives Milan an opportunity to keep pace amid a volatile title race.