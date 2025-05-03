This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

América welcome back Luis Ángel Malagón and Henry Martín from injury while doubts remain over the status of Diego Valdés, Brian Rodríguez, and Jonathan dos Santos. Las Águilas played their final friendly match ahead of their upcoming Liguilla quarterfinal clash against Pachuca. The first leg is set for May 7 or 8 at Estadio Hidalgo

The return leg scheduled for May 10 or 11 at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, América’s home ground

Brian Rodríguez is unlikely to be fit in time, but Valdés is expected to return