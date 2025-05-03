América welcome back Luis Ángel Malagón and Henry Martín from injury while doubts remain over the status of Diego Valdés, Brian Rodríguez, and Jonathan dos Santos
Las Águilas played their final friendly match ahead of their upcoming Liguilla quarterfinal clash against Pachuca.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The first leg is set for May 7 or 8 at Estadio Hidalgo
- The return leg scheduled for May 10 or 11 at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, América’s home ground
- Brian Rodríguez is unlikely to be fit in time, but Valdés is expected to return