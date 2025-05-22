This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toluca v Tigres UANL - Playoffs Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'América is the biggest' - Toluca coach Antonio Mohamed pays respect to opponent as teams set to meet in Clausura 2025 final

Liga MXCF America vs TolucaCF AmericaTolucaA. Mohamed

Toluca aim to end a 15-year title drought - and what better way to do it than against the three-time Mexican champions, América

  • Los Diablos aim to end a 15-year Liga MX title drought
  • Toluca reached the final after knocking out Monterrey, Tigres
  • The second leg will be played Sunday at the Nemesio Diez
