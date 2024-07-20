Amad Diallo steals the show! Winners and losers as Leny Yoro impresses on Man Utd debut but it’s a bad day for Jadon Sancho and Casemiro in Red Devils’ win over Rangers

Red Devils fans saw Leny Yoro for the first time and the return of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United bounced back from their defeat to Rosenborg by beating Rangers 2-0 in a match that provided plenty to discuss.

There was the return of Jadon Sancho after 11 months in the wilderness. Leny Yoro, signed from Lille this week, impressed after being thrust into the starting line-up. And United supporters were left to rave about Amad Diallo, who was the star of the show in an exciting first-half display which he capped off with a goal.

A number of young players were given an opportunity throughout the game and two of them combined for United's second, Joe Hugill firing in off the underside of the bar from Maxi Oyedele's assist.

But while Yoro and Amad provided the positives, Casemiro presented more concerns for Erik ten Hag and Sancho flattered to deceive.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Murrayfield.