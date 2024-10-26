The teenager debuted at the World Cup, but her performance in the first friendly again Iceland showed she's ready for more

The world was introduced to Alyssa Thompson in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup. That January, she'd been selected by Angel City after a series of pre-draft moves, making her one of the most expensive acquisitions in NWSL history. Her rise went international, too. After making her debut in 2022, she was a full-fledged member of the U.S. women's national team for the 2023 Women's World Cup, where, at just 18, she played on the biggest stage Down Under.

By the next summer, it seemed as if the world had moved on. Stars were emerging and the USWNT was ushering in a new era, one powered by three shots of espresso. Thompson wasn't one of the 18 players selected to the USWNT's Olympic squad. She wasn't among the alternates either.

After her career breakthrough in 2023, it was made clear in 2024 that nothing was guaranteed. Like just about everyone else in the pool, Thompson would have to claw her way back.

With one swing of the foot, Thompson showed she's here to stay. Despite all of the talent around her, Thompson provided a moment that showed that she can be on the same level. By bending in her first international goal against Iceland Thursday night in a 3-1 USWNT victory, Thompson re-announced herself to the world, offering a quick glimpse into the potential at her feet.

She's still working to live up to that potential but, after something of a setback, Thompson has delivered. Just 19, it seems as if she's just getting started and, with three years until the next World Cup, Thompson is out to prove herself, again.