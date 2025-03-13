'Always crying' - Thibaut Courtois 'fed up with victimhood' as Real Madrid goalkeeper blasts Diego Simeone and Atletico's complaints after Champions League clash
In a case of the pot calling the kettle black, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois has blasted Atletico Madrid for complaining about referees after loss.
- Real Madrid win after controversial Alvarez call
- Simeone complains about the referee's decision
- Courtois 'fed up of victimhood' by Atletico Madrid