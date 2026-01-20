Alvaro Morata's attempts to rekindle marriage to Alice Campello fail as Como forward moves out of family home

The high-profile relationship between Morata and Italian influencer Campello appears to have reached a definitive breaking point. After a tumultuous period that saw them announce an initial separation in August 2024 - fresh off the back of Morata captaining Spain to European Championship glory - the pair had seemingly found a way back to each other. They rekindled their romance in January of last year, with Campello previously crediting Morata's loan move to Galatasaray as a crucial factor in saving their bond, describing their initial split as "the biggest mistake we've ever made in our lives."

However, Spanish magazine Hola has now reported that this second chapter has failed to last. According to the publication, the glamourous couple have been living separately for several weeks. Morata has packed his bags and left the family residence he shared with Campello and their four young children - twins Alessandro and Leonardo, Edoardo and Bella.

While neither party has issued an official public statement regarding this latest development, the physical separation is evident. Photographers have captured poignant images of the Como striker ringing the intercom at the family gates, waiting outside to collect one of his children. Despite the split, sources suggest the pair are maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their children, prioritising co-parenting amidst the personal heartbreak.