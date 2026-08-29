'Not all about Champions League' - Alvaro Morata explains shock Leganes loan move from Cesc Fabregas' Como

Leganes director of football Andres Pardo proudly welcomed the experienced striker before Morata expressed his gratitude to the club's hierarchy. Opening the presentation ceremony at the stadium, Pardo explained: "I could say so many things today. It's a pleasure to have Alvaro here.

"We've had some fun chatting on the phone over the past few weeks. There's no need to go into his career in detail. He's played for some of Europe's top teams, is one of the most highly valued players in terms of transfer fees, and every club in Europe considered him to be the best.

"We're very proud of him. He's made a brave decision; he had offers from loads of clubs, but it's his courage that's made all the difference. On that first call, he had that look of excitement in his eyes and the courage to play in the Second Division."

Responding to the warm reception, Morata said: "I wanted to thank Eduardo and Andres for all your support. That's the most important thing. I'm quite sentimental by nature and, although there are plenty of jokes about my career, I always try to go where I feel most valued. Thanks to the club and the owners, who have made a significant effort to bring me here."