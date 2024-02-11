Alvaro Morata leaves pitch in tears after awkward fall in Sevilla defeat to leave Atletico Madrid sweating on top scorer's fitness ahead of Champions League showdown with Inter

Alvaro Morata leaves pitch in tears after awkward fall in Sevilla defeat to leave Atletico Madrid sweating on top scorer's fitness ahead of Champions League showdown with InterAditya Gokhale@GettyAtletico MadridAlvaro MorataSevilla vs Atletico MadridSevillaLaLigaAtletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata left the field in tears before half-time after an awkward fall as the Rojiblancos lost 1-0 to Sevilla.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAtletico beaten 1-0Morata went off before the breakVisibly upset after awkward fall