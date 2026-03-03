Getty Images Sport
Alvaro Arbeloa rages at Franco Mastantuono over late red card in Real Madrid's defeat to Getafe
Arbeloa loses his cool over Mastantuono red
The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu turned toxic on Monday night as Real Madrid suffered their second consecutive La Liga defeat, falling to a disciplined Getafe side. While Martin Satriano's spectacular first-half volley gave the visitors a clinical advantage, the post-match discussion was dominated by a moment of madness in stoppage time. Mastantuono, a highly rated Argentine prospect, received a straight red card for allegedly using abusive language towards referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz.
Arbeloa is now facing a selection crisis due to the midfielder's outburst. The manager was already dealing with the absence of key players such as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, and Mastantuono's red card means he will join suspended duo Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen on the sidelines for the upcoming trip to Celta Vigo. Arbeloa was blunt in his assessment of the teenager's actions, noting that while yellow cards for tactical fouls are a manageable part of the game, a dismissal for dissent represents a complete breakdown in professional discipline at a critical point in the season.
"It’s unacceptable. The Mastantuono thing cannot happen," Arbeloa said. "Huijsen and Carreras’ yellow cards are part of the game. But we’re going to have three very important players out in Vigo."
Defending the performance despite Bernabeu shock
Despite the palpable frustration in the stands, Arbeloa attempted to defend his team from accusations that they were outplayed by Jose Bordalas' men. The stats indicated a game of missed opportunities for the hosts, as Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, and Rodrygo all failed to convert clear-cut chances that could have changed the outcome of the match. During the post-match briefing, Arbeloa acknowledged tactical shortcomings but emphasised the team's high effort despite poor execution in the final third.
"We had clearer chances than Getafe," Arbeloa said. "Nothing happened that we didn’t know was going to happen. It’s true that we had chances to score; it’s also true that we can play better. I can’t fault my players for their effort. The responsibility for improving our play is mine. If anyone is responsible for the defeat, it’s me."
Venting frustrations with the officiating
The Madrid manager also expressed displeasure with the match's flow, or lack thereof. Getafe are notorious for their abrasive, stop-start style under Bordalas, and Arbeloa felt the officiating favoured the visitors. He claimed that the referee allowed far too many interruptions, preventing his team from developing the rhythm required to break down a low block. While he did not directly blame Getafe for their gamesmanship, his criticism of the officials was sharp.
"We struggled against an opponent that defended very well," Arbeloa said. "There were also many interruptions. The referee allowed a game where the focus was on not playing. But I have no criticism of Getafe because they do what they’re allowed to do."
The mountain left to climb in La Liga
Arbeloa's path ahead appears increasingly perilous, as he has now lost four of his first twelve matches. The immediate task is a difficult trip to Balaidos to play Celta Vigo on Friday. Madrid are down to the bare bones, with three key players suspended and Mbappe still injured. They must win to keep the pressure on Barcelona, who face a difficult test against Athletic Club later this weekend.
Aside from the domestic struggle, the Champions League round of 16 match against Manchester City is on the horizon. Arbeloa hopes that the return of his senior players will spark a comeback, but the team's current lack of clinical finishing is a major concern. If Los Blancos fail to score maximum points in Vigo, Barcelona's four-point lead could widen, turning the title race into a procession before the spring flowers bloom. The manager is under intense pressure to prove his ability to navigate this disciplinary and injury-filled storm.
