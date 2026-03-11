AFP
Alphonso Davies hamstring injury confirmed as Bayern Munich also see Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig ruled out
Recurring nightmares for Davies and Musiala
Despite entering the match as a second-half substitute, Davies’ appearance was cut short in the 70th minute with Bayern leading 6-0. The Canadian international sank into a squatting position following an apparent non-contact injury, waving his arms in frustration before being consoled on the touchline by Tom Bischof and coach Kompany. The setback is particularly devastating for the full-back, who only recently returned in December from a torn ACL. The game ended with further anxiety for Kompany as Musiala, himself only back since January following a broken leg at last year's Club World Cup, was forced to limp off in added time after struggling with a recurring ankle issue.
Bayern issue update on trio
A statement from the club confirmed that those two and goalkeeper Urbig "are set for a spell on the sidelines," clarifying that: "Davies suffered a muscle strain in his right hamstring, while goalkeeper Urbig has been diagnosed with concussion. Musiala suffered a reaction to the pain from his ankle injury from last summer. All three were thoroughly examined by the club’s medical department."
Goalkeeper concern as Urbig suffers concussion
While the loss of Davies and Musiala come as big blows for the Bavarian giants, the concern around Urbig will cause some serious concern for Kompany. The German champions are already dealing with fitness concerns around Manuel Neuer, who was unavailable for the midweek win against Atalanta after suffering a calf injury last Friday. Urbig, long seen as the heir to Neuer's throne, appears set to miss this weekend's Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen due to concussion protocol, meaning Sven Ulreich may step in if Neuer remains unavailable.
Kompany faces selection headache
With three starters unavailable, the depth of the squad will be tested. The club concluded their official statement by noting that "all three were thoroughly examined by the club’s medical department to determine the full extent of the lay-offs." With the battle for the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal crowns intensifying, Kompany will be hoping to have the trio back soon.
