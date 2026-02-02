Goal.com
Tom Hindle

Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are locks, but who else makes the squad? Predicting Jesse Marsch's 2026 World Cup Canada roster

With the World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at how the Canada squad might look in the summer.

A home World Cup is fast approaching, and for Canadian soccer, it doesn’t get bigger than this. Long defined by hockey, Canada has waited for a moment to show how far it has come as a footballing nation - and that moment is now. Soccer has pushed firmly into the mainstream, fueled by a growing pool of elite players and an acclaimed manager on the sidelines. A strong showing at the 2024 Copa América hinted at what might be possible. Now, the pieces are in place.

But who's going to be on the pitch? FIFA is allowing teams to bring 26-man squads to the World Cup, which offers head coach Jesse Marsch the chance to toy around with his squad configuration. Canada have depth pretty much everywhere, and there are no obvious holes in this team - assuming everyone is healthy. Indeed, if there's anything the last 12 months have taught Marsch, it's that this player pool might just be a little bit deeper than he originally thought. 

It means Canada's manager has some tough decisions to make. Most of the starting XI more or less picks itself at this point, albeit in various configurations. But there's competition off the bench, and some true vets find their places in doubt for the first time. When the big decisions do come in the summer, what will they look like? Who could be in the Reds' World Cup squad? GOAL takes a look at where Canada stand as of January...

    Goalkeepers

    GOAL's picks: Dayne St. Clair, Maxime Crepeau, Owen Goodman 

    In the mix: Tom McGill, Luka Gavran, Jayden Hibbert

    This one is a lot clearer than it used to be. Maxime Crepeau is, technically, still in the running, but it now feels like St. Clair's spot to lose. The former University of Maryland shot stopper had been a consistent performer for Minnesota United for a few years and was finally rewarded for his efforts by being named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2025. And he has only built on that since, completing a marquee free agent move to Inter Miami, a decision he admitted was, in part, motivated by his desire to play in bigger games - something that will help prepare him for the World Cup. 

    Crepeau, then, will be an agreeable backup, especially given his experience at the national team level. Goodman secured Canadian citizenship in November 2025, and, at 22, will surely benefit from the learning experience that comes with being a third-string keeper at a major tournament. 

    Defenders

    GOAL's picks: Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Moise Bombito,Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Joel Waterman, Kamal Miller

    In the mix:Alfie Jones, Jamie Knight-Lebel, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

    Davies hasn't quite returned to his pre-ACL tear form, but once he gets there, the left back will, undisputedly, be among the best in the world at his position. He is a bona fide superstar that this team will rely on. Johnston has endured a rough few months. he struggled with injuries, and Celtic have been well short of their best this season. He underwent surgery on his hamstring in November but should be back by March - and in line to start at the World Cup.

    Central defense picks itself, too, with the pair of Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius offering a solid duo in the middle. Niko Sigur is an interesting one. He's a real talent, but his lack of a clear position, as well as relative inexperience, should make him more of a super-utility guy than an automatic starter (and more likely to be used as a midfielder). Around them is a good mix of depth and experience. Richie Laryea, Joel Waterman, and Kamal Miller are veterans of the game and will bring cool heads to a group that has only experienced two major tournaments before. 

    To round things off, some, no doubt, will call for the inclusion of Alfie Jones, who switched allegiances at the end of 2025. He has impressed for Middlesbrough, but an ankle injury and lack of experience under the new boss might hurt his chances. Full fitness for a new months - and perhaps a couple more camps - might have made him automatic. For now, a spot can't quite be guaranteed. 

    Luc De Fougerolles is a solid prospect, on loan in the Belgian League from Fulham. This would seem to be a tournament too early for the 20-year-old to truly make an impact. 

    Midfielders

    GOAL's Picks: Stephen Eustaquio, Nico Sigur, Ismael Kone, Mathieu Choiniere, Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Osorio

    In the mix: Zorhan Bassong, Jeevan Badwal, Ralph Priso

    This is where it gets a bit complicated - and perhaps even a little nerdy. Marsch, it would seem, tends to favor some version of a four-man midfield with this setup. Whether that is a flat four or more of a box midfield remains to be seen. Either way, it would seem the central two, Stephen Eustaquio and Ismael Kone, pick themselves. Both play in some of the most competitive leagues in the world, and have developed into a solid midfield pairing over the last year.

    From there, things can vary. Sigur, Choiniere, and Saliba will all surely be on the plane, but their exact role remains to be seen. Both could be deployed in a slightly more defensive system, but will more likely be needed coming off the bench. Zorhan Bassong, meanwhile, is a bubble guy who will need a good start to the season to force his way into the picture. Jonathan Osorio, at 33, has one last major tournament left in him. 

    Forwards

    GOAL's picks: Jonathan David, Promise David, Marcelo Flores, Tani Oluwaseyi, Jacob Shaffelburg, Tajon Buchanan, Ali Ahmed, Junior Hoilett, Daniel Jebbison

    In the mix: Jacen Russell-Rowe, Liam Millar, Theo Bair

    A few of these pick themselves. Jonathan David has endured a poor season for Juventus after making something of an ill-advised move. But Marsch dubbed him the "best forward he has ever coached" and will certainly start him when things count. The question is: who will partner him? Promise David has a good chance, but he's a little raw and unproven at the national level (even if he has scored reliably in the Belgian League this year). Tani Oluwaseyi is at Villarreal, but yet to set the league alight after a promising start. 

    Jacob Shaffelburg, Tajon Buchanan, and Ali Ahmed will all feel they have a chance in wide roles, but will be used as more traditional midfielders in a 4-4-2. The wildcard is winger Marcelo Flores, who switched allegiances from Mexico to Les Rouges. He's a top talent, but it's tough to see where he fits here. 

    Junior Hoilett is past his best at 35, but his experience will be invaluable. Daniel Jebbison could be the last man in - but will need to prove his goalscoring chops after a mixed season.

