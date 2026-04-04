"Almost impossible!" FC Barcelona are reportedly dreaming of a mega-transfer from the Bundesliga

He is currently on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United until the end of the season, though it is unlikely he will stay due to the Englishman’s high wage demands. A purchase option worth €30 million has not been exercised.

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana are aware that a transfer for Diomande would be extremely difficult to pull off; after all, the 19-year-old is under contract with the Bulls until 2030. According to reports, Leipzig’s transfer fee demands are said to be in excess of the 100-million-euro mark, which would be almost impossible for the financially struggling Catalans to meet.

Furthermore, Barcelona are not the only club eyeing a move for the Ivorian. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool and clubs from Spain are all said to have him on their radar. The newspaper Sport therefore describes it as an “almost impossible dream signing” for Barcelona.