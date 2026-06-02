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Alisson deemed 'untouchable' at Liverpool despite Arne Slot exit
Anfield hierarchy block exit
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool’s stance on Alisson remains completely unchanged despite the recent upheaval in the dugout. The 33-year-old goalkeeper had been heavily linked with a return to Italy after Juventus reportedly targeted him as their new first-choice option. However, Anfield officials have zero intention of sanctioning a sale, having already triggered a contract extension earlier this year to protect his long-term future.
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Romano confirms firm stance
The speculation surrounding the veteran goalkeeper intensified after he returned from injury against Brentford, leaving some fans worried it was his farewell appearance. Dismissing the exit rumours on social media, Romano clarified the club's position on X: “Despite change of manager, Liverpool stance on Alisson is not expected to change. LFC management see the Brazilian GK as untouchable this summer.”
Turin interest firmly rebuffed
Despite Juventus offering a longer contract and La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming personal terms were discussed in May, no agreement was ever reached between the clubs. Alisson, who is under contract until June 2027, remains an invaluable pillar for the Reds after making 26 Premier League appearances and keeping eight clean sheets last term. His stability is paramount given that Slot was sacked on Saturday following a disappointing fifth-placed finish.
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World Cup campaign beckons
Alisson will now shift his focus to international duties as he joins the Brazil squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup in North America. Elite performances on the global stage will undoubtedly keep European suitors alert, but Liverpool fully expect him to remain their undisputed starter next season. The club must now navigate a hectic summer transfer window and a crucial managerial recruitment process with their star goalkeeper secured.