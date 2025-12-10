Getty Images Sport
Alisson on the move? AC Milan plot transfer bid for Liverpool goalkeeper amid Chelsea pursuit of Mike Maignan
Milan identify Maignan replacement
The goalkeeper merry-go-round for the summer of 2026 appears to be spinning into motion earlier than expected, with major developments in Italy potentially triggering a domino effect that could end Alisson’s illustrious eight-year spell at Anfield.
According to reports from Sky Sport in Switzerland, AC Milan have resigned themselves to losing their star goalkeeper Maignan when his contract expires at the end of the season and have wasted no time in pinpointing his successor. The Rossoneri hierarchy, led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Geoffrey Moncada, have reportedly set their sights firmly on Liverpool’s No.1, viewing the 33-year-old Brazilian as the perfect candidate to maintain the club’s high standards between the sticks.
Milan's summer plans
The report suggests that Milan are preparing for a scorching summer of transfer activity. With Maignan’s exit now viewed as an inevitability, the club are eager to make a big splash to reassure supporters that their ambitions remain undimmed.
Alisson fits the profile perfectly. An experienced winner with Champions League and Premier League pedigree, he would arrive at the San Siro not as a readymade leader capable of commanding a defence that has occasionally looked fragile this season. Milan have reportedly already established contact with Alisson's representatives to sound out his interest in a return to Serie A, where he previously starred for Roma before his record-breaking move to Merseyside in 2018.
The Mamardashvili factor
From a Liverpool perspective, the timing of Milan’s interest may prove fortuitous. While Alisson remains one of the world’s best goalkeepers, the dynamic at Anfield has shifted significantly following the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.
The Georgian international, who was signed from Valencia in the summer of 2024 before officially joining Arne Slot’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, has already begun to exert pressure on the Brazilian. Mamardashvili has featured 10 times across all competitions this season, impressing with his shot-stopping ability and commanding presence.
With Alisson’s contract running until 2027, Liverpool find themselves at a crossroads. The club’s data-driven ownership group, FSG, are notoriously pragmatic regarding player value retention. Selling Alisson next summer, when he will still command a respectable fee, rather than allowing him to run down his contract into his mid-30s, aligns with their traditional operating model. It would also clear the path for Mamardashvili to assume the mantle of undisputed No.1, completing the succession plan that was put in place 18 months ago.
Chelsea closing in on Maignan
The catalyst for this entire chain of events, however, remains Maignan. The French goalkeeper, one of AC Milan’s most important players since their Scudetto triumph in 2022, has seen his relationship with the club’s hierarchy deteriorate over contract negotiations.
According to reports, Maignan has repeatedly turned down extension offers. With his current deal set to expire, Milan are backed into a corner, knowing they must facilitate a move or risk losing a world-class asset.
Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. The Blues have been long-term admirers of the 30-year-old, having identified him as the elite upgrade they have been searching for since the departure of Thibaut Courtois years ago. Despite the heavy investment in Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, neither has truly convinced the Stamford Bridge faithful that they are capable of anchoring a title-winning side.
Chelsea’s hierarchy are reportedly planning fresh talks with Maignan’s camp to finalise a move, potentially as early as January when he will be able to negotiate with other clubs, to ward off interest from other clubs.
