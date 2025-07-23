Alisha Lehmann IbizaGOAL/Getty/IG: @alishalehmann7
Alisha Lehmann relaxes at Beachouse Ibiza on well-earned holiday with Switzerland team-mates after run to Euro 2025 quarter-finals

A. Lehmann
Switzerland
Showbiz
Juventus
Women's EURO
Serie A Femminile

Alisha Lehmann was spotted relaxing at Beachouse Ibiza with Riola Xhemaili and other Switzerland team-mates on a vacation following the team's elimination from the 2025 European Championship. After an impressive run to the last-eight stage of the competition, Lehmann and Co crashed out as they went down 2-0 against reigning world champions Spain.

  • Lehmann enjoying vacation in Ibiza
  • Soaking up sun on beach with Swiss team-mates
  • Switzerland crashed out of Euro quarter-finals
