Alisha Lehmann x Lukas Podolski! Aston Villa women's star all smiles while posing with former Arsenal hero at Baller League - despite losing her perfect managerial record

Brendan Madden
Lehmann Podolski Baller LeagueInstagram @alishalehmann
Aston Villa WomenAlisha LehmannWomen's footballWSL

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann was in good spirits despite losing her perfect managerial record in the inaugural Baller League.

  • Lehmann's Streets United lose 100% record
  • Villa star pictured with fellow manager Podolski
  • Indoor league draws crowd in Cologne

