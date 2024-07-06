Alisha Lehmann enjoys horse cart ride with two enormous dogs as she spends time with her mum after completing Juventus transfer

@alishalehmann7 InstagramSoham MukherjeeAlisha Lehmann enjoys horse cart ride with two enormous dogs as she spends time with her mum after completing Juventus transferAlisha LehmannJuventusWomen's footballAlisha Lehmann was spotted enjoying a horse cart ride in Italy with two enormous dogs after completing Juventus transfer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann flew from the USA to ItalyCompleted her signing with JuventusWas spotted enjoying a serene morning in the countrysideArticle continues below