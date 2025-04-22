Alisha Lehmann gifted eye-catching personalised Nike Air Max trainers by Juventus & Canada team-mate Lysianne Proulx complete with empowering 'be brave' message
Juventus star Alisha Lehmann has been gifted an eye-catching pair of personalised Nike Air Max trainers by team-mate Lysianne Proulx.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lehmann receives gift from Lysianne Proulx
- Swiss star shows off eye-catching new trainers
- Juventus currently celebrating title triumph