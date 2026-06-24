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Alisha Lehmann is getting married! Swiss star announces engagement to Montel McKenzie & shares beach proposal snaps
A romantic proposal on the beach
Lehmann is officially off the market after announcing her engagement to boyfriend McKenzie. The Swiss forward, who recently made the move to Leicester City, shared the heartwarming news via her Instagram account on Wednesday, posting a series of professional snaps from the moment McKenzie dropped to one knee.
The proposal took place on a picturesque beach during the couple's summer holiday. Lehmann, dressed in a black mini dress, appeared visibly stunned in the photos, bringing her hands to her face in surprise as her partner presented her with a large diamond ring. The post was simply captioned: “Forever & Always.”
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Famous friends offer their congratulations
The news sparked an immediate reaction from the sporting and entertainment worlds, with several of McKenzie’s former Love Island castmates leading the tributes. Nas Majeed commented on the post, writing: “My favourites, congratulations,” while Tyrique Hyde added: “Congrats bro.”
Biggs Chris, of Love Island fame, also joined in on the celebrations, commenting: “Jheeez congrats my guy.”
The social media-favourite couple later shared engagement photos, though it remains unclear if the 27-year-old Alisha played a part in selecting the massive diamond shining on her finger.
Tracing their whirlwind romance
Rumours of a possible engagement first surfaced back in May when the couple were spotted visiting a high-end jeweller together. At the time, McKenzie teased his followers with a lock and key emoji on social media, though representatives for the pair initially denied that a formal proposal had taken place. This latest announcement confirms that they have now taken the next step in their relationship.
The pair first went public with their romance in January and their relationship has progressed rapidly. They hit it off immediately, with one insider noting to The Sun: “Alisha has been flying him to her Como apartment for sneaky weekend breaks for a while now, I don’t think Montel could believe his luck. Everyone is really happy for them, although initially everyone thought it was going to be just a casual thing.”
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Professional lives and past headlines
Lehmann’s personal life has often been a topic of public interest, particularly following her high-profile four-year relationship with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. Both Lehmann and Luiz were at Aston Villa before they separately completed moves to Italian giants Juventus in 2024, where Lehmann enjoyed a successful stint, including a Serie A title win, before returning to the WSL with Leicester City.
McKenzie, meanwhile, is best known for his appearances on the reality dating show Love Island in both 2023 and the 2025 All Stars edition. On the pitch, he is a player in the Baller League, a competition where Lehmann actually serves as the manager of the MVPs United team. The couple’s shared interest in football and digital media has helped them build a massive joint following as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials.