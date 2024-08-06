Alfie May's dream summer continues after transfer to Tom Brady's Birmingham as ex-Charlton striker leads nominees for 2023-24 PFA League One Player of the Year
Former Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May, now of Birmingham City, is in contention to clinch the 2023-24 PFA League One Player of the Year award.
- May nominated for League One Player of the Season award
- Joined Birmingham City last month
- Won League One Golden Boot award last season