Alexis Mac Allister says no contract talks going on with Liverpool as Argentine addresses Anfield future

The update regarding Mac Allister's status comes shortly after Liverpool confirmed that fellow midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has committed his future to the club. Gravenberch was handed a fresh long-term extension earlier this week, rewarding the Dutch international for his consistency and development within the Liverpool setup since his arrival from Bayern Munich.

Mac Allister was quick to offer his support for his teammate, acknowledging the significant role Gravenberch played in previous successes at the club. “I want to congratulate Ryan as it’s really good for him and he deserves it,” the midfielder stated. “He’s been a really important player for us in the season we won the Premier League which is not easy at all, so congratulations to him.”