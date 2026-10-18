'Waiting for my moment!' – Alexander Isak reveals mind-set behind dramatic Liverpool winner

Alexander Isak marked his return from injury with a clinical winner as Liverpool came from behind to defeat nine-man Brentford 2-1. The Swedish striker started at the Gtech Community Stadium after missing recent fixtures, completing a second-half turnaround alongside Victor Munoz.

The Reds trailed at half-time to Keane Lewis-Potter's header before Brentford saw Yehor Yarmoliuk sent off for violent conduct.

Isak struck 20 minutes from time, displaying sharp reflexes inside a crowded penalty area to secure three vital points.