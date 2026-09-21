Will Alexander Isak score 20-plus goals this season? Liverpool legend Ray Houghton makes bold prediction & explains why £125m striker looks different in 2026-27

Asked if he expects Isak to surge beyond the 20-goal mark this term, having achieved that feat on a couple of occasions for Newcastle, ex-Liverpool midfielder Houghton - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie - told GOAL: “I do, yeah.

“It depends on his fitness, but he looks fit, doesn't he? When you watched him last season, compared to this season, there's chalk and cheese between where he is, he's in a much better place at the moment.

“His runs are good, that certainly should suit the players like Bradley [Barcola] or Victor [Munoz], or whoever - if you're a winger and you come in, you can thread little balls in behind the back line because he's got the pace and that's where he wants it. He doesn't want to play at your feet, that's not his strength, coming short and getting involved in the build-up play, you can let Hugo [Ekitike] do that when he comes into the side.

“That's where you really want him, running and stretching the opposition because he wants to play on the shoulders of the last defender. He's timing the runs well, as he showed against Ipswich, he's got another goal against Bournemouth. Why? Because you're in the right position at the right time to finish it off.

“There's a lot of positives for him and I said before he came, when they were talking about bringing him in, he knows the Premier League, he knows what's required and if you get him the right service, he'll score goals.

“It was hard to look at him last season and judge him because of his fitness level when he came in and he picked up the injury against Spurs, and then you're playing catch-up. This season, he went to the World Cup, he got an extra bit of fitness work in with Sweden, he's come back and he looks fit, he looks healthy, he looks like he's enjoying it, he's got a smile on his face. There's a lot of positives there.”