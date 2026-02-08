Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals if Perrie Edwards will join him in new life at Celtic after Little Mix pop star didn't move to Turkey for Besiktas spell

It was confirmed on Friday that Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Celtic after spending some time as a free agent following his Besiktas adventure. The midfielder trained with former club Arsenal during his time out of the game to keep up fitness, which resulted in a few questions over whether a sensational return to the Emirates could be on the cards as cover for the injured Mikel Merino.

These claims were proven false, though, and talkSPORT now reports that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be joined in Glasgow by fiancée Perrie and their two young children. Their family were split up at points during Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time in Turkey as Perrie mixed her time between Istanbul and England to work on her blossoming solo career. This time, though, the pair are set to be reunited full-time in Glasgow for the midfielder’s next chapter in his career on the pitch, for which he received a glowing farewell message from Mikel Arteta.

The pair have a son together, born in 2021, and welcomed a daughter to add to their young family in January.