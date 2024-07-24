Alex Greenwood is officially world-class - so why can't she get into the Lionesses line-up?

The Man City defender has established herself as one of the best centre-backs in the world, and yet she has fallen out of Sarina Wiegman's line up

It’s remarkable to think that just five years ago, Lionesses star Alex Greenwood wasn’t even playing in the position that she is, today, one of the best players in the world in. Her entry into GOAL’s ‘World-Class Club’ this week was the culmination of several seasons of absolute top quality consistency in a role that has really helped her reach new levels.

When England reached just a second Women’s World Cup semi-final in 2019, Greenwood was rotating at left-back with Demi Stokes, starting four matches to her team-mate’s three as the Lionesses finished fourth. When they went a round further last summer, reaching the final in Australia, Greenwood was this time an ever-present at centre-back. For some, she was the tournament’s best player. Though Aitana Bonmati, the star of Spain’s triumph, got that accolade, the technically-gifted defender playing for her opponent in that final was certainly up there, too.

Those performances Down Under were no flash in the pan, either. They were representative of a level that Greenwood has been playing at for a while now, one which has put her firmly in the conversation as one of the very best centre-backs in the game - something that she would never have envisaged five years ago.