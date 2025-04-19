Alessia Russo is BACK! Arsenal striker wins race against time to start Lyon Champions League semi-final contest as fellow Lioness Chloe Kelly returns to squad
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly have both won races against time to be fit for Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Lyon - but only one starts.
- Russo & Kelly were both doubts after knocks
- Pair had to withdraw from Lionesses duty this month
- But recover for Arsenal's Champions League semi-final