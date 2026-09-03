Aleksandr Golovin set for shock AS Monaco exit as Russian giants move for playmaker

Golovin could leave Monaco before the Russian transfer window closes on September 10. Negotiations have officially opened between the Principality side and two suitors in his homeland.

According to Nice-Matin, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder is open to departing Monaco and wishes to return to Russia. Zenit and Spartak Moscow are both actively pursuing a deal to secure his signature. Despite being under contract until 2029, Golovin is looking for a new challenge. Monaco are working with both interested clubs to find a solution that satisfies all parties.