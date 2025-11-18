Getty Images
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to attend White House alongside Saudi Arabian delegation in first U.S. appearance since 2014
Face of the league
Ronaldo's association with the Saudi government has long been called into question. But recent events have shown how strong the ties are between the league's biggest superstar and the crown. In an interview with Piers Morgan last week, Ronaldo dubbed MBS "our boss", while the meeting at the White House would seem to reinforce that notion.
Trump’s increasing involvement with FIFA and the global game
U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly sought to build relationships with key figures in global soccer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended his inauguration, and Trump presented the trophy to Chelsea after their Club World Cup win last summer. Infantino and Trump have also held multiple joint press conferences at the White House.
Ronaldo embraces Trump
Ronaldo has recently interacted with the President as well. In July, Trump received a signed jersey from the Portuguese forward with the inscription, “To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.” Ronaldo said at the time that he hoped to speak with Trump about global issues, explaining:
“He is one of the guys who can help to change the world. One of the most important guys is the U.S. President. If we can help each other to make this happen… He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk. If it is here, or in the U.S., wherever he wants, I know he was here in Saudi Arabia with our boss, MBS (Mohammed bin Salman). I wish one day to meet him."
What's next for Ronaldo?
Following the reported meeting, he is set to return to Saudi Arabia as his Al-Nassr side hosts Al-Khaleej. Ronaldo is currently second in the league in scoring, with nine goals.
